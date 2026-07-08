Days Of Our Lives Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Gabi and Theo exchange heated words

Bonnie has some advice for Alex

Philip issues an apology to Stephanie

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Chanel and Theo bonding over betrayal. Meanwhile, Stephanie vowed to stand by Alex. On the other hand, Lexie lashed out at EJ for using her as a guinea pig and testing out his experiments on her. And lastly, Cat underwent hypnosis with Marlena.

DOOL Spoilers (Wednesday, July 8, 2026): Episode #15417

Brady Doesn’t Let Kristen Off Hook

The two exes are at each other’s throats more often than not, and they clashed over their daughter Rachel recently. But that doesn’t mean their fights are done with. Brady is not letting Kristen off the hook. What could this be about? Is this about Rachel? Or has he found out about Xander?

Bonnie Advises Alex

On the other hand, Bonnie has some key advice for Alex. And he might just need it considering he has had a lot on his plate lately. He is learning how to be a father now that he knows Kelsey is his daughter with Joy. And at the same time, he is trying to keep his marriage with Stephanie strong.

Gabi & Theo clash

Meanwhile, the tension between Gabi and Theo is about to increase when they share some heated words. They started off as friends, but when Gabi accused him of telling Philip her secret, things between them got tense. She found out he did not do so and apologized, but the damage was done.

Theo refused to forgive her and did not appreciate how she blamed him for something he did not do. Now it seems Gabi and he are about to clash once again. Is this fight going to ruin all chances of them fixing things?

Philip Apologizes, Gwen Opens Up To Tate

Elsewhere, Philip apologizes to Stephanie. What could this be about, and how will she react to it? And then lastly, Gwen is busy confiding in Tate. Is he going to lend a listening ear to her? Or will he offer some advice?

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: Has Gwen found out about Xander and Kristen?

A: Gwen found out about Xander and Kristen thanks to Leo.

Q: Is Holly still hospitalized after her collapse?

A: That’s right, Holly has been hospitalized since her collapse.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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