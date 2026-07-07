The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Electra walks away from Will

Finn tries his best to support Steffy

Ridge has an ultimatum for Electra

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Electra coming to a heartbreaking decision after another skirmish between Will and RJ and the Logan revelation drama. On the other hand, Liam made a shocking discovery when he found his wife, Hope, lying unconscious on the floor.

B&B Spoilers (Tuesday, July 7, 2026): Episode #9815

Ridge Has An Ultimatum For Electra

After recently reuniting, Will and Electra were slowly making progress. She moved back in with him, and they were happy to be together again. But the Logan showcase revealed plans of the fashion house, and Electra took it personally. She claimed that Will should not have hidden them from her.

She clearly forgot that Forrester fired Will, and Logan from his family company. Sharing their secrets with her would have been a betrayal against not just his family but Logan. And now Electra has decided to walk out on Will and leave their relationship behind. What makes it worse is that RJ is involved.

He came over to Will’s beach house unannounced and was trying to push Electra to leave Will. When things escalated, Will punched RJ again, and that led to Electra walking off and leaving Will distraught. And now Ridge has an ultimatum for Electra. Could this be about Will? Or about RJ?

Finn Supports Steffy

And then lastly, Finn does his best to support Steffy as tensions continue to rise. It has been hard for everyone at Forrester Creations ever since it was revealed Hope betrayed them for Logan. And now everyone is scrambling to fix the mess. Thankfully, Finn is right there by Steffy’s side through it all.

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Did Will punch RJ again?

A: Yes, Will punched RJ once again when he came to his house uninvited.

Q: Has Electra decided to leave Will?

A: Yes, Electra walked out on Will.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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