Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Leo attempts to keep Gwen calm

Johnny confronts his father EJ

Kristen and Brady clash over Rachel

The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Holly being hospitalized after her collapse. Meanwhile, EJ investigated and found out that the water of Smith Island is contaminated. Sarah and Brady worked on the Coriseal deaths mystery case while Xander and Kristen continued to get closer.

DOOL Spoilers (Monday, July 6, 2026): Episode #15415

Leo Tries To Calm Gwen

Starting off, we have Leo sharing a big secret with Gwen, leaving her angry and betrayed. He saw Kristen and Xander getting intimate and went over to confide the same with Gwen. And now she is furious at both of them. After all, she confronted them about it, but they claimed EJ was making it up.

But now she knows they were lying and getting close behind her back. It is not a surprise that Gwen is not taking this lightly, but she has Leo by her side to calm her down. What will Gwen do now about Xander and Kristen?

Brady & Kristen Clash

On the other hand, Kristen is busy clashing with Brady yet again. The two only rarely agree, and their fights happen more often than not. Yet again, the point of discussion is their daughter Rachel. What conclusion will the two reach? Or will they have to find another way to deal with it instead?

Sarah Shares Her Worries

Meanwhile, Sarah is opening up to her former husband, Xander, about her worries regarding Holly. Her concern about her health has only grown over time, and she is scared that things might be more serious than visible at the moment to them. Will Sarah get some comfort or advice from Xander?

Holly’s Crisis Gets A Clue, Johnny Confronts EJ

Elsewhere, a mysterious clue is about to surface regarding Holly, and it can help fix her health crisis. But who will figure it out? And then lastly, Johnny confronts EJ. What could this be? Is it related to work, or is it personal?

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: What contaminated water did Holly consume?

A: Holly consumed Smith Island’s contaminated water.

Q: Whose birthday did Johnny and Chanel celebrate?

A: Johnny and Chanel celebrated Trey’s birthday.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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