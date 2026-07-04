Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways of Days of our Lives: July 6–10, 2026

Johnny confronts his father EJ

Bonnie has some advice for Alex

Sarah and Brady keep investigating

Lexie lashes out at EJ for his decisions

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw the Carvers and Prices celebrating Trey’s birthday. On the other hand, EJ asked Johnny for help. Meanwhile, Marlena shared her concerns with Belle. And last but not least, Shawn and Jada stopped denying the inevitable and gave in to their spark.

DOOL Weekly Overview

The previous week saw celebrations, joy, comforting, drama, health issues, mystery solving, and more. Now there’s even more drama ahead with big confrontations, allegations, plotting, bonding, and romances. Fans of the Peacock daytime drama are in for a massive treat in the coming week.

Expect a lot of fireworks, bonding sessions, hypnosis meetings, doubts and allegations, clashes and plotting, as well as plenty of soapy drama ahead. It remains to be seen who will come out on top as Salem residents scramble to get answers, win wars, plan to their advantage, and question big things.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of Week July 6–10

Monday, July 6, 2026: Episode #15415

Starting off, Leo tries to calm Gwen. Is this about EJ? Up next, Brady and Kristen clash over Rachel. Will the two be able to come to a conclusion? Sarah shares her worry with Xander. How will he respond? A mysterious clue could save Holly. When Johnny confronts EJ, what will it lead to?

Tuesday, July 7, 2026: Episode #15416

On the other hand, Chanel and Theo bond over betrayal. Will this make their bond even stronger? Stephanie vows to stand by Alex. But will Joy lead to more cracks in their marriage? Lexie lashes out at EJ for using her as a guinea pig. Cat undergoes hypnosis with Marlena. How will this fare?

Wednesday, July 8, 2026: Episode #15417

Brady won’t let Kristen off the hook. Is this about Rachel? Bonnie advises Alex. Could it be about fatherhood or his marriage? Philip apologizes to Stephanie. How will she respond to it? Gabi and Theo share some heated words. Will this ruin things between them more? Gwen opens up to Tate.

Thursday, July 9, 2026: Episode #15418

Paulina loses her cool with Abe. Is this related to Lexie? Sarah accuses Holly of taking drugs. How will the latter respond to this allegation? Rafe threatens to pull the plug on Cat’s investigation of EJ. Is she going to stand her ground or listen to him? EJ celebrates success. But about what?

Friday, July 10, 2026: Episode #15419

When Leo tries to gain sympathy from Javi, will his plan work? Xander and Philip reject Alex’s proposition while Steve reassures Stephanie she isn’t alone. When Sarah and Brady continue investigating Holly’s poisoning and Destiny’s death, what will they find? Johnny and Paulina comfort Chanel.

DOOL Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

There’s a lot coming ahead with the whole Coriseal investigation that has got the focus of both Sarah and Brady. And then there is Kristen, who is not only clashing with Brady over their daughter Rachel but also still plotting against her brother EJ. Cat is about to face an ultimatum from Rafe himself.

Holly may be hospitalized, but Sarah is ready with accusations against her. It remains to be seen how she will respond to them. Meanwhile, Gabi and Theo are about to clash, Lexie has had enough of Abe’s behavior, and Sarah is also confiding in Xander. Which storyline are you waiting for?

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: Has Holly been hospitalized?

A: Yes, Holly has been hospitalized after collapsing.

Q: What is Tate’s theory about Holly’s health?

A: Tate feels Holly collapsed due to contaminated water.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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