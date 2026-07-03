Days Of Our Lives Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Marlena confides in her daughter, Belle

Jada and Shawn give in to their feelings

Trey’s birthday is celebrated with joy

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Stephanie venting to Kayla. On the other hand, Sarah confided in Brady. Meanwhile, Joy tried to keep Alex distracted. Elsewhere, Tate and Holly reminisced amidst her health scare. And lastly, EJ discovered something amiss on Smith Island.

DOOL Spoilers (Friday, July 3, 2026): Episode #15414

Trey’s birthday celebrations

After weeks of drama and worry due to the Lexie, Paulina, and Abe drama, as well as Chanel’s cancer, the Carver and Price families are more than ready to celebrate a happy moment. One year ago, Trey was adopted by Chanel and Johnny, and that is worthy of a big celebration for the family.

EJ needs Johnny’s help

On the other hand, EJ asks Johnny for help. The former just found out that the water at Smith Island is contaminated and is the reason Holly fell so ill. And since Coreisal is being connected to DiMera Enterprises, he is focused on uncovering this mystery. But why does he need his son Johnny’s help?

Marlena has concerns

Meanwhile, Marlena shares her concerns with Belle. But what could this be about? Is this related to her own health? Is this about Belle’s closeness with Chad? Or could it be about the discoveries Belle and Chad have made as they investigated Stefano’s chessboard? How will Belle respond to this?

Shawn and Jada give in

And then last but not least, Shawn and Jada stop denying the inevitable. The two have been trying to keep the resurfacing connection and feelings under wraps, but it has only gotten harder for them. And now it seems they have had enough of denying it. What will they do when they give in again?

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: Why did Holly collapse?

A: Holly collapsed due to the contaminated water during her trip.

Q: Has Titan’s loan been paid off?

A: Yes, Xander and Philip discovered that Titan’s loan has been paid off.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (Thursday, July 2, 2026): Tate & Holly Reminisce, Stephanie Vents To Kayla While Sarah Confides In Brady

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