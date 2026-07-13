The Young & The Restless Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Diane continued to sit by Jack’s side

Billy and Kyle commiserated together

Lauren reminisced with Ashley and Traci

The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Patty going even further than before by trying to inject Jack with something to ensure he does not wake up and expose her. On the other hand, Victor made some big moves, and the next target was Sally’s company, Spectra-Charles.

Y&R Spoilers (Monday, July 13, 2026): Episode #13417

Diane Sits Vigil By Jack

The last few weeks have been a horror show for the Abbott family. After the Jack and Patty saga at the yacht, the cracks between Diane and Jack were visible for all to see. To add to it, Patty got Diane kidnapped and then held captive by Dr. Laurence Markham. Meanwhile, she kept seducing Jack.

But her plans did not work out in her favor when she was rejected by Jack again. So she stabbed him and then framed Diane for it. At the hospital, she tried to inject Jack and kill him and then attacked Diane with another syringe. After all of this mess, the two can now finally breathe for a while.

Patty is in jail, and they can finally stop looking over their backs every minute. Diane has been sitting by Jack’s bedside, not willing to stay away from her husband after the rollercoaster they faced recently. Is this going to strengthen their marriage, or is some more drama on the way from Patty?

Lauren Enjoys Reminiscing

On the other hand, Lauren is busy reminiscing with Ashley and Traci. The friendship between them has seen a lot of ups and downs, and yet they have remained strong and firm. How will this walk down memory lane fare?

Billy Commiserates With Kyle

And then lastly, another session is happy as Billy and Kyle commiserate. The uncle and nephew have been busy with the whole drama caused by Patty. And now they finally have some time to breathe and reflect on what happened. How will this session change things for the Abbott family?

The Young & The Restless FAQs

Q: How is Nikki dealing with life after surgery?

A: Nikki is struggling to adapt after her surgery.

Q: What is Patty’s current status?

A: Patty is alive but put behind bars.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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