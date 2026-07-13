Awarapan 2 Box Office: Set To Deliver Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd Biggest Opening In India ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bollywood is back in form, with genuine box-office successes coming in quick succession. The momentum is expected to remain intact or see further gains in the second half of 2026, as there’s an exciting lineup of upcoming theatrical releases. One such big-ticket release is Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. The romantic thriller is easily one of the highly anticipated films from Bollywood this year, and it is expected to score big at the Indian box office on day 1.

Awarapan 2 to end the dry spell of Emraan Hashmi

Emraan, despite having a loyal fan base and being a good actor, has struggled at the box office for a long time. Once upon a time, he was said to be a hit machine of Bollywood, but it’s been a long time since he has delivered a single successful film. Now, the wait seems to be coming to an end with the Awarapan sequel scheduled for release on August 14.

Even though Awarapan was a failure, it gained cult status over the years. Also, its music album enjoys an evergreen status among listeners. Backed by such goodwill and the nostalgia factor, Awarapan 2 is a hot property in the market right now, with the potential to surprise everyone with its box-office run.

Targets the 3rd biggest opening of Emraan in India

Backed by a strong buzz on the ground level, Awarapan 2 is likely to open strongly at the Indian box office despite clashing with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. As of now, it’s well-positioned to score above 20 crore net on day 1, and with such an expected start, it is set to register Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd-biggest opening of all time in India.

Among Emraan Hashmi’s top 10 openers, Baadshaho (12.6 crore) holds the 3rd spot, a position that will be comfortably surpassed by Awarapan 2. They Call Him OG (84.75 crore) and Tiger 3 (44.5 crore) to remain untouched in the top 2.

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s top 10 openers in India (net):

1. They Call Him OG – 84.75 crore

2. Tiger 3 – 44.5 crore

3. Baadshaho – 12.6 crore

4. Raaz 3 – 10.47 crore

5. The Dirty Picture – 9.54 crore

6. Jannat 2 – 8.52 crore

7. Murder 2 – 6.95 crore

8. Ghanchakkar – 7.2 crore

9. Raaz Reboot – 6.3 crore

9. Azhar – 6.3 crore

10. Ek Thi Daayan – 6.24 crore

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