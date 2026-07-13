Ajay Devgn’s Post-COVID Box Office! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )



Ajay Devgn packed a dhamakedaar weekend at the box office, with Dhamaal 4. The adventure comedy has turned out to be a huge surprise, dominating all the negative reviews with large footfalls in theatres. The superstar has also unlocked the 1200 crore club in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Ajay Devgn’s performance at the post-COVID box office

Just like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn also faced a tough time in the post-pandemic era. The journey began with Runway 34, which enjoyed massive pre-release hype but turned out to be a disaster with a lifetime of only 32 crore. It was followed by another box office bomb, Thank God.

In 2022, Drishyam 2 marked his first super-hit in the post-COVID era with a domestic collection of 241 crore. This was followed by Bholaa, a losing affair, and Shaitaan, which turned out to be a hit affair. Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2 were among other big releases.