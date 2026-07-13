Ajay Devgn packed a dhamakedaar weekend at the box office, with Dhamaal 4. The adventure comedy has turned out to be a huge surprise, dominating all the negative reviews with large footfalls in theatres. The superstar has also unlocked the 1200 crore club in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.
Ajay Devgn’s performance at the post-COVID box office
Just like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn also faced a tough time in the post-pandemic era. The journey began with Runway 34, which enjoyed massive pre-release hype but turned out to be a disaster with a lifetime of only 32 crore. It was followed by another box office bomb, Thank God.
In 2022, Drishyam 2 marked his first super-hit in the post-COVID era with a domestic collection of 241 crore. This was followed by Bholaa, a losing affair, and Shaitaan, which turned out to be a hit affair. Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2 were among other big releases.
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Dhamaal 4 brings in good news!
The latest release, Dhamaal 4, has helped Ajay Devgn enter the 1200 crore club, finally after 13 releases. But the best is yet to come, as it is enjoying a fantastic run and will soon push his total in the 1300 crore club.
Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID total currently stands at 1265.08 crore. Dhamaal 4 only needs 34.92 crore more for the next milestone, which will be easily amassed in its opening week.
Check out Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Runway 34 – 32 crore
- Thank God – 30.75 crore
- Drishyam 2 – 241 crore
- Bholaa – 90 crore
- Shaitaan – 151 crore
- Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 12.2 crore
- Maidaan – 53 crore
- Singham Again – 270.6 crore
- Naam – 1.02 crore
- Raid 2 – 179.3 crore
- Son Of Sardaar 2 – 47.15 crore
- De De Pyaar De 2 – 89.85 crore
- Dhamaal 4 – 67.21 crore (3 days)
Total – 1265.08 crore
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