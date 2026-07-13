The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways of The Bold & the Beautiful: July 13–17, 2026

Will is consumed by guilt regarding Electra

Daphne gets heartbreaking news

Dylan is advised to make her move

Electra continues thinking about Will

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge deciding to take matters into his own hands with Bill. On the other hand, Finn was once again caught in the middle between Steffy and Sheila. Lastly, Taylor began to question whether Sheila had truly changed or if danger still remained.

The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Overview

The past few weeks have focused on the heated rivalry between Forrester and Logan. But now things are shifting with Sheila back to her obsession with getting into the lives of her son Finn and grandson Hayes. Steffy is bound to be unhappy about it again, but it remains to be seen what’s up.

Meanwhile, the rift between Ridge and Bill is only increasing with the Logan and Forrester rivalry, just like the sisterhood between Katie and Brooke is now nonexistent. Taylor and Deacon can finally breathe now that Sheila has signed the divorce papers, but her agendas will keep Taylor on edge.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of Week July 13–17

Monday, July 13, 2026: Episode #9819

The first episode of the week features Will turning to Bill for guidance. It is no secret that he is hurting over losing Electra once again. And it seems he is looking towards his father, Bill, to give him advice. Up next, Sheila pleads with Finn for another chance. How will he react to his mother’s request?

Tuesday, July 14, 2026: Episode #9820

Meanwhile, Daphne receives devastating news. She has been focused on wanting to expand her family with Carter, and the two have been hoping to make it happen, but Daphne is having trouble getting pregnant. Elsewhere, Jessica encourages Dylan to make her move. Is this about seducing Will?

Wednesday, July 15, 2026: Episode #9821

On the other hand, Will is consumed by regret over not being honest with Electra. What will he do next? Is he going to apologize and get back with her, or is this the end of the road with Dylan making moves on him and RJ on Electra? Steffy offers Daphne comfort and support. How will it fare?

Thursday, July 16, 2026: Episode #9822

When Ridge and Eric hope the latest couture showing will shift attention away from Logan, are they being overconfident? Then there is Will, who attempts to get through to Electra. But will it be successful? Carter’s and Daphne’s marriage is tested like never before. Are they going to make it?

Friday, July 17, 2026: Episode #9823

The final episode of the week features Steffy and Finn finding themselves at a defining crossroads. Is this about Sheila again? Eric draws a hard line, demanding that Will stay away from his family. How will the latter react to it? And lastly, the women at Bikini try to help Will move on. What will he do?

The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

And that sums it up. The heartbreak drama between Electra and Will still keeps the spotlight, but it will be shared by Daphne and Carter’s desire to become parents and the obstacles in their path. And then there is Sheila, who might cause rifts between Steffy and Finn’s marriage with her agenda.

Side by side, Forrester is hoping that their next line will take away the focus from Logan and the Hope drama, but it remains to be seen how their plot will fare. And lastly, Dylan is set to make moves on Will now that Electra broke up with him. RJ is also hopeful about Electra giving him a chance.

The Bold & The Beautiful FAQs

Q: Where is Ivy?

A: Ivy left town after Will and Electra’s first debacle.

Q: Which couple is planning to become parents?

A: Daphne and Carter are hoping to expand their family.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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