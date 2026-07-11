General Hospital Spoilers( Photo Credit – X)

Key Takeaways of General Hospital: July 13–17, 2026

Jason is finally back from WSB captivity

Gio and Trina get some massive news

Carly draws boundaries with Sonny

Nina opens up in front of Brennan

The previous episode of General Hospital saw old lovers reuniting when Josslyn sent Valentin to Anna with a message. Lulu demanded answers from Lulu about keeping secrets from her. Ava questioned Ethan about the truth while Chase was left aghast. And then lastly, Britt got some big news.

GH Weekly Overview

It’s a major milestone for General Hospital, as the coming Monday is set to be the soap opera’s 16000th episode. The day is special, which is exactly why Jason is expected to be back during the same. After months of being held captive by the WSB for taking the blame for Rocco, he is finally free.

And then there is Anna, who only recently returned home and was warmly welcomed by the Scorpio family. How will her reunion with Valentin go, and will this cause drama between him and Carly’s romance? Especially with Josslyn plotting to ensure that Valentin stays far away from her mother.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of Week July 13–17

Monday, July 13, 2026: Episode #16000

The first episode of the week features Jason returning to Port Charles. How will things change when he is back? How has he changed while captive? Anna receives a warning. From whom? Laura’s choice appalls Tracy. Is this about Willow? Britt makes an accusation while Carly is caught off-guard.

Tuesday, July 14, 2026: Episode #16001

Jason explains his actions. But to whom? Is it to Carly and Sonny? Or to Dante and the PCPD? Kai becomes privy to shocking information. How will he use this? Jordan strikes out. Is this for Sidwell? Elizabeth stands her ground. What will she do next? Valentin is suspicious. Is this about Anna?

Wednesday, July 15, 2026: Episode #16002

Meanwhile, Anna seeks answers. Is this about Peter? Josslyn reveals a secret. But to whom and what is she planning now? Nina and Brennan plot their next move. Is this against Drew? Curtis voices his gratitude. Could it be to Michael? Gio and Trina get big news. Is this about their singing?

Thursday, July 16, 2026: Episode #16003

Elsewhere, Emma and Gio discuss their future. What conclusion will the two come to? Liesl lashes out. Is this a confrontation against Britt? Anna interrogates Britt. What conclusion will she get to? Isaiah interrupts Portia and Curtis. Were they clashing? Cody delivers difficult news. Is it for Molly?

Friday, July 17, 2026: Episode #16004

The last episode of the week features Carly drawing a boundary with Sonny. Is he overstepping? Valentin makes his feelings clear. Is this about Carly? Trina and Josslyn clear the air. How will this reunion fare? Lulu cautions Ethan. Is it about Ava? And lastly, Nina opens up to Brennan.

GH Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

After the major drama that recently transpired, things are moving, and it can be anyone’s game. Sidwell is still alive and plotting even if Cullum is dead. Brook Lynn and Chase’s marriage is in the dumps, while Tracy is not letting go of her plan to see Willow’s downfall. Anna is finally back in action.

And now that Jason is back, he will have a lot to answer for. Especially to his son Danny, who cannot believe that his father would take the fall for Rocco despite being innocent. Anna is also dealing with seeing visions of Peter August. And then there are Nina and Brennan who are plotting away.

General Hospital FAQs

Q: When will Jason’s return episode be?

A: Jason will return onscreen on July 13, 2026.

Q: Has Anna returned to Port Charles?

A: Yes, Anna is back home after being released from the facility.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

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