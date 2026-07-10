The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (Photo Credit: X)

Key Takeaways

Ridge and Bill have another heated fight

Sheila’s intentions are questioned by Taylor

Finn feels caught in the middle once again

The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn being caught off guard by an unexpected visitor, and it was none other than his mother, Sheila. On the other hand, Sheila’s and Deacon’s marriage officially came to an end when the former signed the divorce papers and shook on their deal.

B&B Spoilers (Friday, July 10, 2026): Episode #9818

Ridge & Bill Clash

After weeks of a heated rivalry and the aftermath of Logan’s fashion show, Ridge has had enough and has decided to take matters into his own hands when it comes to Bill. There’s a lot on Ridge’ mind: the war between Logan and Forrester, Will punching RJ twice now, and his own feud with Bill.

He is not backing down from this confrontation and goes over to Bill to have this much-needed conversation. It won’t be a surprise if Bill gloats in front of Ridge after years of tolerating his attitude. How will Ridge react when Bill throws Logan’s success and Forrester’s defense in his face?

Finn Is Caught In The Middle

On the other hand, Finn finds himself stuck in the middle once again. For months, the drama was on a pause, but now that Sheila has come slithering back, this has put Finn back on the spot. He does not want to be stuck in the middle of the feud between his wife, Steffy, and his mother, Sheila, again.

Taylor Questions Sheila’s Intentions

Meanwhile, Taylor is wondering whether they should trust Sheila or not. She struck a deal with her and Deacon, but Taylor is not sure of her. It is not a secret that Sheila has had a shocking and psychotic past, and Taylor is wondering if her dangerous side still remains or if she can be trusted.

The Bold and the Beautiful FAQs

Q: Who collapsed after the confrontation between Brooke and Hope?

A: Hope collapsed after the argument with her mother Brooke.

Q: Which two designers worked on Logan’s new collection?

A: Hope Logan and Deke Sharpe designed Logan’s new collection.

Q: When does The Bold and the Beautiful air?

A: New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 1:30 pm ET and 12:30 pm CT.

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