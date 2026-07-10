Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 7 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, and Chunky Panday, released in theatres last Friday (July 3), alongside Alpha. Due to Alpha and Welcome To The Jungle, it secured extremely limited showcasing across India. Also, there was no pre-release buzz as such, which resulted in a dismal start. Yes, word of mouth was favorable, but it didn’t create any urgency among moviegoers, and the film made low earnings in the opening week. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Baby Do Die Do earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Bollywood crime-mystery thriller earned an estimated 35 lakh on the first Thursday (day 7). Compared to day 6’s 50 lakh, it showed a 30% drop. Overall, it has earned 3.43 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 4.04 crore gross. Due to Dhamaal 4’s grand release today, the film has lost a significant number of screens/shows in India. So, in the coming days, it won’t score much and is heading for a lifetime collection of 4.5-6 crore net.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 40 lakh

Day 2 – 58 lakh

Day 3 – 83 lakh

Day 4 – 41 lakh

Day 5 – 36 lakh

Day 6 – 50 lakh

Day 7 – 35 lakh

Total – 3.43 crore

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official word about the budget, Baby Do Die Do was reportedly made at 25 crore. Against the cost of 25 crore, it has earned 3.43 crore net so far, thus recovering only 13.72% of the budget. With no signs of turnaround, the film will conclude its run with a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crore

India net collection – 3.43 crore

Recovery – 13.72%

Deficit – 21.57 crore

Deficit% – 86.28%

More about the film

The crime thriller is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi, and Nachiket Samant under the banner of Saleem Siblings and Pune-04 Picture LLP. The film also stars Rachit Singh, Seema Pahwa, Marudhar Shekhawat, and others.

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