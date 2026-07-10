Balan: The Boy Box Office Collection Day 21: It’s A Clean Success! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The performance of Balan: The Boy stays true to the popular saying: Slow and steady, wins the race! Yes, the Malayalam psychological drama thriller has turned out to be a winner at the Indian box office. It started its run on a fair note, but due to good word-of-mouth, it kept moving ahead at a steady pace, and eventually, during its third week, the film became a success. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 21!

How much did Balan: The Boy earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Mollywood psychological drama thriller earned 10 lakh on the third Thursday, day 21, pushing the third week total to 2.17 crore. Compared to week 2’s 4.74 crore, it dropped by 54.21%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 18.2 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 21.47 crore gross. Since it is in the final stage of its run, the lifetime collection is expected to be in the range of 18.3-18.6 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 11.29 crore

Week 2 – 4.74 crore

Week 3 – 2.17 crore

Total – 18.2 crore

Becomes Mollywood’s 8th successful film of 2026

Balan: The Boy was reportedly made on a budget of 18 crore, and has earned 18.2 crore net. So, in 21 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 20 lakh. Calculated further, it equals just 1.11% returns. As we can see, it’s not a big success, but still, since it has made some returns, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

By securing a plus verdict, Balan: The Boy has become Mollywood’s 8th successful film of 2026. It has joined the list with Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, Prakambanam, Aadu 3, Vaazha 2, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, Athiradi, and Drishyam 3.

Box office summary:

Budget – 18 crore

India net collection – 18.2 crore

ROI – 20 lakh

ROI% – 1.11%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

The psychological drama thriller is directed by Chidambaram and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. It also stars Tovino Thomas, Girish AD, and Jean Paul Lal. The film was released on June 19.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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