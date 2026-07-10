Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 14 Update! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle is now aiming to enter the 200 crore club worldwide. It is inches away, but Dhamaal 4 has arrived as a big roadblock. Can it enter Disha Patani’s top 3 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office? Scroll below for the day 14 update!

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 14

According to the latest update, Welcome To The Jungle amassed 183.56 crore gross worldwide. Around 128.90 crore net, which converts to 152.10 crore gross, has been contributed from the domestic circuit. The remaining 31.46 crore gross are from international markets.

The action adventure comedy now needs only 16.44 crore gross more in the kitty to enter the 200 crore club. It should earn a chunk of the target during the third weekend. But only time will tell how Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 impacts its theatrical journey. Fingers crossed!

Where does it stand among Disha Patani’s highest-grossing films?

Welcome To The Jungle is currently Disha Patani’s 4th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. It now aims to beat MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, which collected 217 crore gross in its lifetime. The gap is considerable, as it will have to earn 33.44 crore more. The action-adventure comedy must maintain a strong hold during its third week to achieve the target.

Check out Disha Patani’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Kalki 2898 AD – 1037.64 crore Baaghi 2 – 243.37 crore MS Dhoni – 217 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 183.56 crore Kanguva – 107.03 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 14 Summary

India net: 128.90 crore

India gross: 152.10 crore

Overseas gross: 31.46 crore

Worldwide gross: 183.56 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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