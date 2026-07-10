Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 7 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Shiv Rawail’s directorial has concluded its opening week as an under-performer. There were huge expectations from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha, but the script did not impress the cine-goers. The spy-action thriller has achieved a mini milestone, entering the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. Scroll below for the day 7 update!

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 7

According to the latest update, Alpha amassed 80.38 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 7 days. It collected 48.55 crore net in India, which converts to 57.28 crore in gross earnings. The remaining 23.10 crore gross were collected overseas.

Starting today, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol co-starrer will face competition from Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4. Amid the lukewarm response to Alpha, the adventure comedy may take over the big screens and pose a major threat. This weekend would mark testing times for YRF’s latest production.

Beats Mardaani 3 & Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

After a week-long theatrical run, Alpha has finally entered the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. It has surpassed Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (77.12 crore) and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (77.81 crore) to take over the 8th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 183.56 crore Cocktail 2 – 164.7 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 91.56 crore Alpha – 80.38 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 77.81 crore

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Summary

India net: 48.55 crore

India gross: 57.28 crore

Overseas gross: 23.10 crore

Worldwide gross: 80.38 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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