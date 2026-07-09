Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 27( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Imtiaz Ali’s romantic period drama Main Vaapas Aaunga is close to completing four weeks in theatres. It is very close to the success tag, but Dhamaal 4’s arrival will be a huge obstacle. Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina’s starrer is now the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 27 update!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 27

There’s been increased competition since the arrival of Alpha, which dropped the daily collection below the one crore mark. According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 60 lakh on day 27. It remained on similar lines as the 65 lakh garnered on the fourth Monday.

The total collection at the Indian box office stands at 59.5 crore net after 27 days. Around 85% of the reported 70 crore budget has been recovered. But the safe zone looks difficult, considering Dhamaal 4 will steal a chunk of the screen count.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Day 22: 1.05 crore

Day 23: 2 crore

Day 24: 2.2 crore

Day 25: 65 lakh

Day 26: 75 lakh

Day 27: 60 lakh

Total: 59.5 crore

Beats Pati Patni Aur Woh Do!

Who would have thought Main Vaapas Aaunga would reach this far, if one takes into account its performance in the first week? Imtiaz Ali’s directorial has turned the tables. It has also surpassed Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 in India.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 127.51 crore Cocktail 2: 103.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 59.5 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore The Kerala Story 2: 53.3 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 27 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 59.5 crore

Budget recovery: 85%

India gross: 70.21 crore

Overseas gross: 20.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 90.72 crore

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