Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go)( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, is all set for its big theatrical release tomorrow (July 10). Backed by the franchise’s goodwill, the film is seeing genuine interest among audiences, and now, with the show count increasing tremendously, advance bookings at the Indian box office for day 1 have witnessed a significant surge. As we write, the comedy biggie has sold over 64K tickets across India. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The show count crosses the 11,000 mark

Firstly, coming to the show count, exhibitors have allotted a solid show count to the family entertainer. With Welcome To The Jungle slowing down and Alpha turning out to be a disappointment, the latest Dhamaal movie has secured a strong showcasing in India. As of now (10:30 am IST), the film has a show count of 11,040. Panorama Studios’ distribution has been successful so far, and it’ll be interesting to see the film’s final show count.

Dhamaal 4 shows a big jump in day 1 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update, Dhamaal 4 has sold 64.1K tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. In terms of collections, the film has grossed 1.71 crore at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the opening day. In net collections, it equals 1.45 crore. As per yesterday’s report, at 11:30 am IST, the biggie had grossed 35.1 lakh. If a comparison is made, it displayed a staggering jump of 388.57% in 23 hours.

While the jump is big, the overall number is still underwhelming. Considering it’s a franchise film and a mass entertainer, Dhamaal 4 must target 3-4 crore gross through day 1 advance booking. And if the film maintains a similar momentum, the target opening-day pre-sales collection is achievable.

More about the film

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios. It also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand, and Vijay Patkar.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Revisiting The Box Office Journey Of The Dhamaal Franchise Ahead Of Dhamaal 4’s Release

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