Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1: Where Will It Stand Among Ajay Devgn’s Top 10 Openers In India? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After Alpha, Dhamaal 4 is the next big-ticket release in Bollywood. The film releases in theaters on Friday (July 10), and advance booking has already started. The initial response in pre-sales has been decent-to-good, with less than 50% shows being listed. Given the good buzz on the ground level, the film is set for a good start at the Indian box office, well above the 12 crore mark in net collections. But will it be able to enter Ajay Devgn’s top 10 openers in India? Let’s discuss it below!

Benefits from the brand value of the franchise

The biggest factor working in favor of the upcoming Dhamaal film is the franchise’s goodwill. Over the years, the franchise has built a loyal fan base, becoming one of the most popular comedy movie franchises in Bollywood. It is a critic-proof franchise, with an only intention of entertaining audiences. So far, it has done its job well, thus naturally building excitement for the fourth installment.

Ajay Devgn’s pull to help Dhamaal 4

Ajay Devgn has always been a big crowd-puller in B and C centers, which has helped his films earn big despite mixed reviews from critics. Talking about the franchise’s third installment, Total Dhamaal, it marked Ajay’s debut in the Dhamaal franchise, and despite mixed-to-poor reviews from critics, it performed really well due to the love from the mass audience. Now, even Dhamaal 4, being a family entertainer, is expected to see strong support from audiences in B and C centers.

Targets the 9th biggest opening of Ajay Devgn

Combining the goodwill of the Dhamaal franchise and Ajay Devgn’s pull, Dhamaal 4 targets a 14-15 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, the film is likely to rank 9th among Ajay’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office, overtaking Baadshaaho (12 crore) and Himmatwala (12 crore).

Such a start will be considered good, especially considering the changed dynamics in the post-COVID era. It’ll set the stage for a strong opening weekend.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 openers in India (net):

Singham Again – 43.7 crore Singham Returns – 32.09 crore Golmaal Again – 30.14 crore Raid 2 – 19.71 crore Total Dhamaal – 16.5 crore Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crore Shaitaan – 15.21 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 15.1 crore Baadshaaho – 12.03 crore Himmatwala – 12 crore

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