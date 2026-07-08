Rajkummar Rao Net Worth 2026: Inside The Actor’s 81 Crore Wealth ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Actor Rajkummar Rao is making headlines after his first look as cricketer Sourav Ganguly was unveiled on Wednesday. The first look poster and release date were announced on the occasion of the former cricketer’s 54th birthday. Rao is one of the most successful and talented actors in Indian cinema. Therefore, all eyes are on the actor to see how he will portray Ganguly, the former Indian cricket team captain.

Rajkummar Rao made his way into the film industry through a rigorous audition process. He proved his talent as an actor in film after film, finally establishing himself as a bankable name. Apart from Dada- The Sourav Ganguly Story, Rao has another biopic in the pipeline based on the life of special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. He also has a film titled Raftaar in the pipeline, with Keerthy Suresh.

Rajkummar Rao made his debut in 2010 with the film Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Ever since, he has built his reputation as a strong actor and is now also the owner of a production house with his wife, Patralekhaa.

For his first film, he was paid a fee of 11000, but today his net worth is in crores.

Rajkummar Rao’s Net Worth

According to multiple reports, Rajkummar Rao‘s net worth is 81 crore. His major income comes through his films. Even though he is a talented leading actor, his fee is far less than that of many of his contemporary stars. According to a report in News18, Rao charges 5-6 crores for his film. He reportedly earned 6 crore for his blockbuster film Stree 2. He also has a fair share of brads to his credit and earns through advertisements. Reportedly, he charges 1-2 crore for ad films.

Rao and his wife Patralekhaa also own a production house, KAMPA Films. It was launched in 2025. Their first production was Toaster.

Rajkummar Rao’s real estate portfolio

Rao, his wife, Patralekhaa, and their baby reportedly live in a lavish 44-crore triplex apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. It is one of the most premium locations in Mumbai and is known to house several Bollywood celebrities.

The actor is also a car enthusiast and boasts an impressive collection. He owns an Audi Q7, which is reportedly worth 80 lakh. The other cars he owns are a Mercedes-Benz GLS (1.19 crore), a CLA 200 (37.96 lakh), and a Harley-Davidson Fat Bob bike (18 lakh).

Rajkummar Rao’s recent work

The actor was last seen in the film Toaster, which was released on Netflix in April this year. The film sees Rao and Sanya Malhotra play husband and wife. Rai’s mischievous personality lands him in the center of an accidental murder and blackmail. The dark comedy also stars Archan Puran Singh in an interesting role. Hiwvere, the film received mixed responses from the audience.

On the big screen, Rao was last seen in the film Maalik, directed by Pulkit. The film, released in 2025, failed to impress audiences and proved a box-office flop. While Rao’s performance was praised by critics, the film’s plot failed to draw audiences to theatres.

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