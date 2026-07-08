Rajkummar Rao Dada–The Sourav Ganguly Story( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The first look poster of Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story featuring Rajkummar Rao has been unveiled today, on the occasion of Sourav Ganguly’s birthday, making the day even more special for millions of fans across the world.

Dada- The Sourav Ganguly Story Official Poster

The official first-look poster captures Rajkummar Rao in a cinematic recreation of Sourav Ganguly’s iconic jersey-waving moment at Lord’s balcony following India’s historic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in 2002. Widely regarded as a defining image, the celebration came to symbolize a fearless new era of Indian cricket under Ganguly’s leadership and remains an enduring emblem of confidence, defiance, and belief.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Ganguly wrote, “The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao “

Dada- The Sourav Ganguly Story Plot

Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story chronicles the extraordinary journey of the man who didn’t just play the game but changed it. Tracing his rise from a talented young cricketer to one of India’s most influential captains, the film celebrates the grit, resilience, and conviction that redefined Indian cricket and inspired an entire generation.

The role of Sourav Ganguly’s wife, Dona Ganguly, has been assigned to actor Tanya Maniktala. The producers have included several well-known Bengali actors to lend authenticity to the story’s Bengali setting. Aparajita Adhya has been chosen to play Nirupa Ganguly, Ganguly’s mother. Saswata Chatterjee will portray Chandi Ganguly, his father. Other performers from the Bengali cinema industry have also taken on additional supporting roles.

Dada- The Sourav Ganguly Story is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, and DBL, and is a Luv Films production. The film releases worldwide in cinemas on 14th May 2027.

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