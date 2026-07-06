Tera Yaar Hoon Main Trailer Review: Aman Indra Kumar First Video Disappoints (Photo Credit: YouTube)

About Tera Yaar Hoon Main Trailer

The trailer offers a glimpse into a film packed with friendship, romance, emotions, and commercial entertainment. It opens with Aman flaunting his ripped physique while taking part in an action sequence. Soon after, he falls in love with the female lead, played by Akanksha Sharma. However, to win her heart, he must first impress her father, portrayed by Paresh Rawal.

Consequently, Aman befriends Paresh Rawal’s character, and the two are shown sharing several light-hearted moments. Eventually, the trailer concludes by recreating the iconic train sequence from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Trailer Leaves Little Impact

Moreover, the performances come across as amateurish, and even a seasoned actor like Paresh Rawal seems unable to rescue what appears to be a sinking ship. In fact, almost every department disappoints. From the music and cinematography to the editing and overall presentation, nothing seems to come together cohesively. As a result, the trailer does little to generate excitement about the film.

More importantly, it raises concerns about the direction mainstream Hindi cinema is heading. If this is being positioned as a major theatrical launch for a new actor, it is difficult to feel optimistic about Bollywood’s future.

Apart from Aman Indra Kumar, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya, and Darshan Jariwala in pivotal roles.

Produced by Camera Take Films, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

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Watch the trailer here:

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