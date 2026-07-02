Rao Bahadur Trailer Review: Mahesh Babu Makes A Bold Promise( Photo Credit – Instagram )

A day before the theatrical release of the Telugu film Rao Bahadur, the makers have raised anticipation with a rather intriguing trailer. Moreover, with Mahesh Babu’s impressive voice-over, viewers are taken into a world of drama and magic that also has logic. A rare combination, right?

The film stars Satya Dev in the lead, and the makers promise a cinematic experience unlike anything seen before in Telugu cinema. That, however, is a bold claim, considering that some of the biggest blockbusters in recent years have come from the southern film industry.

The Rao Bahadur magic

The drama in the Rao Bahadur trailer is unmissable. Right from the opening frame, the opera-like background score elevates the tension of the narrative and keeps you hooked. Then comes a voice that audiences have been familiar with for decades- Mahesh Babu. The actor, who is also presenting the film, turns narrator for the trailer and takes us through the mad world of a fading aristocrat who refuses to let go.

The trailer reveals that Rao Bahadur (Satya Dev) is an aristocrat who simply cannot seem to die. But why? Well, a lingering doubt in his mind refuses to let him live- or die- in peace. As a result, chaos, drama, and plenty of magic unfold, paving the way for the film’s visual poetry.

Rao Bahadur promises to be one-of-a-kind

Furthermore, packed with phobias, delusions, hallucinations, Rao Bahadur promises a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience. At the same time, the glimpse hints at a world unlike anything Telugu cinema has witnessed before. Satya Dev appears to have undergone a remarkable transformation, while the overall canvas of the film looks mesmerising.

Venkatesh Maha, who has written, directed, and edited the film, seems to be crafting a story that is deeply rooted in local sensibilities. At the same time, the film has a global appeal,

Rao Bahadur is shaping up to be a film that draws audiences into a world where every detail may hold deeper meaning.

At a time when audiences are flooded with remakes, adaptations, and sequels, it is refreshing to see a unique concept being presented for the big screen in such a novel way. So, if psychological dramas infused with mysticism and magic are your kind of cinema, head to theatres on July 3 and experience Rao Bahadur for yourself.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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