Ikka Trailer Review: Sunny Deol & Akshaye Khanna Fight Ram VS Ravana Battle! ( Photo Credit – Netflix )

It has been 27 years since Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna reunited after Border. And they have come together for a deadly, deep, and toxic legal chess match! Courtroom drama on Indian streaming zones has currently settled with a very predictable blueprint! However, Siddharth P Malhotra decided to reshuffle it all. The trailer of Ikka has managed to make all the right kind of noises!

The promo proudly screams tension and drama, and I am sitting here absolutely fascinated by this absolutely brilliant tease! Sunny Deol is finally back in the black coat 33 years after Damini, and he looks armed with his dhai kilo ka haath. Yet, it is Akshaye Khanna’s unhinged, Ravana mode that refuses to be ignored. It seems like a very intense, psychological Ram VS Ravana battle. But the twist is, they might just be playing from the same side of the courtroom.

Ikka trailer introduces us to Sunny Deol, who decides to defend an accused Akhshaye Khanna. He claims that he fights for the truth, not just to win but to uphold his morals. His conscience fights a battle when he has to defend a powerful industrialist’s son, accused of murder! Has Akhshaye Khanna killed the girl? In the end, he says, Galti aur Gunaah mein farq pata hai, and it changes the entire story yet again!

The 2-minute-plus trailer wastes no time in shifting from a standard legal battle into an unstable, psychological chess match. Why would a man of justice compromise his soul for a blatant sociopath? Is Shauryamann genuinely innocent, or is he manipulating the veteran lawyer into becoming his ultimate shield? The trailer meticulously plays with your head, refusing to reveal who is holding the real ace up their sleeve.

Along with Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, the Ikka trailer also gives very smart glimpses of Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome! Akshaye Khanna is operating at an absolute peak here. He looks cold, manipulative, and deeply layered – drawing immediate parallels to a modern-day Ravana.

On the other side stands Sunny Deol. Rather than relying purely on his high-decibel, he leans into a layered and burdened performance. Tillotama Shome as the fierce public prosecutor, and Dia Mirza as the conflicted wife are adding intrigue to this perfectly cooked trailer!

The chemistry and friction between Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna looks electric, and I can’t wait for the film to drop on Netflix on July 10.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

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