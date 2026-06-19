Sunny Deol has been one of the biggest comeback stories of Indian cinema in the post-COVID era. The veteran actor had become totally irrelevant in the pre-pandemic era, but Gadar 2 brought him back into the limelight. The film turned out to be an all-time blockbuster at the Indian box office, thus reviving his stardom. This year, he delivered another money spinner with Border 2. Up next, he’ll be seen in Batwara 1947, which also has the potential to set the cash registers ringing. With the upcoming biggie, the actor is hoping to make a turnaround in the Koimoi Star Ranking.

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are awarded for a film in the 100-crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

What’s the current status of Sunny Deol in Star Ranking?

Due to Gadar 2 and Border 2, Sunny Deol has gained 800 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking. He’s currently holding the 12th place, above John Abraham (750 points). He has been placed below Vicky Kaushal (800 points). Despite sharing equal points, Vicky has been placed higher at 11th because he has one 600 crore net grosser to his credit in the form of Chhaava, while Sunny has none.

Sunny Deol is likely to overtake Vicky Kaushal

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release on the Independence Day weekend of 2026. Since the film marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after cults like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, there’s genuine excitement among the masses. So, the box office potential is very high, and crossing the 100 crore net mark won’t be a tough task.

If Batwara 1947 manages to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Sunny will be credited with 100 points, which would help him overtake Vicky Kaushal in Star Ranking.

Here’s the breakdown of Sunny’s 800 points:

1 film in the 300 crore club (Border 2) = 300 points

1 film in the 500 crore club (Gadar 2) = 500 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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