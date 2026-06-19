Aditya Dhar has entered the league of the biggest directors of Indian cinema in the present era. Both critically and commercially, he has established himself as a force to be reckoned with, setting new benchmarks. While he glimpsed his talent with Uri: The Surgical Strike, he took the bar to a whole new level with the Dhurandhar franchise. Within a few years, he crossed the 3500 crore milestone at the worldwide box office with the help of his films, which is simply unbelievable.

Aditya Dhar is unstoppable at the worldwide box office

For those who aren’t aware, Dhar has directed only three films so far, which proves he prefers quality rather than quantity. The filmmaker takes his time and delivers memorable films. He marked his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). It was a blockbuster success, grossing 335.99 crore worldwide. After Uri, he came up with the Dhurandhar franchise, and the rest is history.

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar was a rage and became an instant cult classic among movie buffs. With extraordinary legs, the film grossed a mind-blowing 1354.84 crore globally. Two months after Dhurandhar, the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, arrived in theaters. Released in March 2026, the second installment raked in historic collections due to the insane pre-release buzz and strong word of mouth. It grossed a mammoth 1850.85 crore.

Enjoying a fantastic worldwide total and per-film average

Combining collections of three movies, Aditya Dhar‘s worldwide box office collection stands at a massive 3541.68 crore gross. Achieving such numbers with just three movies is truly crazy stuff, indicating that Dhar’s movies are no less than box-office jackpots. If we calculate the per-film average, it stands at 1180.56 crore gross, making Dhar a filmmaker of a completely different breed.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Aditya Dhar’s movies:

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 335.99 crore

Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore

Total – 3541.68 crore | Per-film average – 1180.56 crore

With such an impressive track record, it’ll be interesting to see how Dhar fares at the box office with his upcoming movies. Will he take his game to the next level? Only time will tell.

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