Pravin Tarde’s devotional drama, Deool Band 2, has successfully completed four weeks in theatres. Starring Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi, the Marathi film is set to touch the 70 crore mark. Scroll below for the day 29 report!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 29

According to estimates, Deool Band 2 collected 35 lakh on day 29. It has maintained a rock-steady hold, despite running in its fourth week. Mind you, there’s also considerable competition from Tumbadchi Manjula.

The total box office collection in India has reached 69.97 crore net after four weeks. Today, Mahesh Manjrekar co-starrer will cross the 70 crore mark, becoming the fourth film in history to achieve the milestone. Including GST, the gross total stands at 82.56 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Week 3 – 11.15 crore

Week 4 – 6.22 crore

Total – 69.97 crore

Aims to beat Baipan Bhari Deva now!

The fifth weekend will likely be the last big opportunity for Deool Band 2 to get close to Baipan Bhari Deva, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 76.28 crore. It still needs 6.31 crore in the kitty to become the 3rd highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India (net collection):

Raja Shivaji – 105.68 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Deool Band 2 – 69.97 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

Deool Band 2 Box Office Summary Day 29

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 69.97 crore

ROI: 59.97 crore

ROI%: 599.7%

India gross: 82.56 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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