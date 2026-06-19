Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga is finally picking up the desired momentum at the Indian box office. After a lukewarm start, positive word of mouth is finally translating into footfall. Scroll below for the day 7 report.

Concludes first week in theatres!

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 2.2 crore on day 7. It recorded its second-highest single day after Sunday, which had brought in 2.5 crore. Imtiaz Ali’s film had opened to positive reviews, but it is finally towards the end of the first week that the footfalls are meeting expectations.

The first week has concluded at 12.25 crore net. The period romantic drama is made on a budget of 70 crore. It has recovered 17.5% of the estimated investments in 7 days. Including GST, the gross total has reached 14.45 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1.15 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Day 3: 2.5 crore

Day 4: 1.15 crore

Day 5: 1.65 crore

Day 6: 1.75 crore

Day 7: 2.2 crore

Total: 12.25 crore

Can it withstand the Cocktail 2 storm?

Today, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna led Cocktail 2, released in theatres, with an impressive show count of 11.8K across the nation. It would definitely lead to a reduction of screens for Main Vaapas Aaunga. Plus, there are other competitors like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bandar, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past. The situation is quite tricky, and the second weekend would be highly crucial.

Only time will tell if Diljit Dosanjh and gang pass with flying colors, finally receiving their due credit at the box office.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 12.25 crore

Budget recovery: 17.5%

India gross: 14.45 crore

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