Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 wrapped up its fourth week yesterday, and going by the collections, it is clear that the film has almost ended its theatrical run. Since reviews were not as highly positive as the first two parts, it was anticipated that the third installment would not show legs in the long run, and that’s exactly what happened. The pre-release buzz, the franchise’s goodwill, and Laletan’s stardom helped it secure a big score during the extended 8-day first week. Thanks to around 82 crore coming in the opening week, the film has managed to enjoy 120% returns at the Indian box office by the end of the fourth week.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the Indian box office in 29 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller did a business of just 6 lakh on the fifth Thursday, day 29. Overall, it has earned 110.16 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 129.98 crore gross. Since the run has almost ended, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of below 111 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 (8-day) – 81.95 crore

Week 2 – 20.68 crore

Week 3 – 5.35 crore

Week 4 – 2.18 crore

Total – 110.16 crore

Drishyam 3 records 120% returns!

Drishyam 3 was reportedly made on a budget of 50 crore, and has earned 110.16 crore net so far. So, in 29 days, the film recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 60.16 crore. Calculated further, it equals a solid 120.32% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 50 crore

India net collection – 110.16 crore

ROI – 60.16 crore

ROI% – 120.32%

Verdict – Hit

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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