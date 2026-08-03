Box Office: Ajay Devgn Crosses 1900 Crore Worldwide In The Post-COVID Era With Dhamaal 4 ( Photo Credit – T-Series )



Ajay Devgn has had a mixed post-COVID journey, marked by several notable failures, but the overall numbers are good enough. With Dhamaal 4 continuing its good run in theatres and scoring 220 crore+ in 24 days, the Bollywood superstar has now crossed the 1900 crore mark at the worldwide box office in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID box office journey

The post-COVID period has been a mixed bag for Ajay. Runway 34 opened the account with 52.29 crore worldwide, followed by Thank God at 43.66 crore. Then came Drishyam 2, a blockbuster that earned 339.89 crore globally, becoming one of his biggest post-COVID successes. Bholaa added 121.2 crore, and Shaitaan brought in 216.18 crore.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha scored a low 16.54 crore, while Maidaan, despite strong reviews, settled at 70.29 crore. Singham Again scored a massive 402.26 crore, becoming Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film of all time. Naam scored a dismal 1.2 crore. Raid 2 followed with a solid 242.57 crore. Son Of Sardaar 2 earned 65.38 crore, while De De Pyaar De 2 did a business of 129.17 crore.

Dhamaal 4 helps Ajay cross the 1900 crore mark globally

Before Dhamaal 4, Ajay Devgn’s cumulative post-COVID worldwide total stood at 1700.63 crore. And now, with Dhamaal 4 scoring 227.38 crore in just 24 days and still adding to its tally, the actor has crossed the 1900 crore mark, with his total standing at 1928.01 crore gross. With Drishyam 3 releasing in October, he’s all set to hit the 2000 crore mark.

Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID releases:

Runway 34 – 52.29 crore Thank God – 43.66 crore Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crore Bholaa – 121.2 crore Shaitaan – 216.18 crore Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 16.54 crore Maidaan – 70.29 crore Singham Again – 402.26 crore Naam – 1.2 crore Raid 2 – 242.57 crore Son Of Sardaar 2 – 65.38 crore De De Pyaar De 2 – 129.17 crore Dhamaal 4 – 227.38 crore

Total – 1928.01 crore

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