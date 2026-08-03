Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: To End Its Run As Kollywood’s 8th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 In India ( Photo Credit – Netflix )

Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, has had a successful journey at the Indian box office so far. Now, after spending a month in theaters, the film has slowed down and is in its final days. Made on a controlled budget of 27 crore, the film emerged as a good success story, scoring 40 crore+ net. It is now gearing up to conclude its run as the 8th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 31!

How much did Gatta Kusthi 2 earn at the Indian box office in 31 days?

The Tamil sports comedy drama scored just 10 lakh on the fifth Sunday, day 31, showing a slight growth over day 30’s 8 lakh. Overall, it has earned 41.41 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 48.86 crore gross. With no fuel left in the tank, it is heading for a lifetime collection of 42-42.5 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 22.1 crore

Week 2 – 12.86 crore

Week 3 – 5.45 crore

Week 4 – 79 lakh

Day 29 – 3 lakh

Day 30 – 8 lakh

Day 31 – 10 lakh

Total – 41.41 crore

To wrap up its run as Kollywood’s 8th highest-grosser of 2026

With 41.41 crore, Gatta Kusthi 2 is currently the 8th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026 at the Indian box office. To claim the 7th spot, it must beat LIK: Love Insurance Kompany (43.07 crore), which is 1.66 crore away. So, by adding another 1.67 crore to the kitty, it’ll grab the 7th spot. However, scoring 1.67 crore more looks unachievable given the slow pace, so the film will wrap up its run in the 8th position.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Karuppu – 198 crore Jana Nayagan – 175.6 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 62.46 crore Blast – 53.06 crore Youth – 52.53 crore Parasakthi – 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany – 43.07 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 – 41.41 crore (31 days) Kara – 37.56 crore With Love – 30.72 crore

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