Box Office: Will Dhamaal 4 Help Riteish Deshmukh Touch The 1000 Crore Global Milestone Post-COVID? ( Photo Credit – T-Series)

Riteish Deshmukh is a man who has literally owned this year with his performances in Dhamaal 4 and Raja Shivaji, along with his hosting duties on Netflix’s Raja Shivaji. Interestingly, the actor is standing on the verge of hitting the 1000 crore milestone worldwide, with his post-COVID films at the box office! The actor has been ruling the theaters post-COVID with regional cinema and multi-starrers!

A 1000 Crore Milestone!

With a string of successful films like Housefull 5, Raid 2, Ved, and the historical spectacle Raja Shivaji, Riteish has accumulated a staggering gross collection of 992.05 crore at the box office. Now, with the star sitting right on the doorstep of the coveted 1000 Crore global benchmark, all eyes are on Dhamaal 4!

Dhamaal 4 Is 7.95 Crores Away From History!

Across 7 notable post-COVID theatrical outings, Riteish Deshmukh‘s cumulative box office earnings stand at a massive 992.05 crore. That leaves him just 7.95 crore away from crossing the historic 1000-crore milestone! If the film manages to do so, Riteish Deshmukh will be holding this brilliant personal milestone in his career at the box office!

Riteish’s post-COVID run kicked off with the experimental Mister Mummy (0.11 crore), but he quickly turned the tables with his directorial Marathi blockbuster Ved, which raked in a phenomenal 72.20 crore. He followed it up with massive franchise successes in Raid 2 (242.57 crore), the gigantic multi-starrer Housefull 5 (304.12 crore), and the epic historical drama Raja Shivaji (129.70 crore).

Even with smaller theatrical entries like Mastiii 4 (19.29 crore), his cumulative numbers remained high! Currently, Dhamaal 4 stands at 224.06 crore in Riteish Deshmukh’s overall tally, firmly looking in the eye of the four-digit box office glory!

Check out the global box office collection of Riteish Deshmukh’s films post-COVID (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Mister Mummy: 0.11 crore Ved: 72.2 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Mastiii 4: 19.29 crore Raja Shivaji: 129.7 crore Dhamaal 4: 224.06 crore

Total: 992.05 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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