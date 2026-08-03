Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 4: Ragha Juyal’s Film Earns Less Than A Crore In Opening Weekend( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Raghav Juyal starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai has wrapped its opening weekend at the box office. The film, which clashed with the Hollywood biggie Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the box office, had a disappointing end to its extended weekend. The comedy film directed by Vivek B Agrawal did not see growth over the weekend and remained flat. Check out the detailed opening weekend box office report of the film.

How Much Did Bhai Tera Star Hai Earn In Its Opening Weekend?

Raghav Juyal’s comedy drama opened at 0.25 crore on Thursday, July 31. On day 2, the collection remained flat, earning 0.25 crore. On its first Saturday and Sunday, the film earned 0.2 crore and 0.21 crore, respectively. Generally, films see a hike on Saturday, but this comedy saw a dip in numbers, which is not a good indicator. The audience’s interest is clearly not in favor of the Bollywood comedy. The film’s net total at the domestic box office stands at 0.91 crore.

Additionally, due to a lack of audience interest, the shows for Bhai Tera Star Hai have been slashed by 41% in India. The film opened in 876 screens and by Sunday the show count dropped to 517.

Day-Wise Collection of Bhai Tera Star Hai

Day 1: 0.25 crore

Day 2: 0.25 crore

Day 3: 0.2 crore

Day 4: 0.21 crore

Total: 0.91 crore

In contrast, Raghav Juyal’s last theatrical release, Kill, earned 6.1 crore in its opening weekend. The film had a three-day weekend and benefited from positive word of mouth. Bhai Tera Star Hai trails Kill’s opening weekend by 85%. After an early setback, it is highly unlikely the film will be able to redeem itself. The comedy-drama has also received poor reviews from critics.

More About Bhai Tera Star Hai

Apart from Raghav Juyal, the Vivek B Agrawal directorial also stars Niharika NM, Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Parvathy Omanakuttan, among others. The film has been written by Vivek B Agrawal and Sudipto Sarkar.

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