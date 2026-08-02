Korean Kanagaraju: How Much Does Varun Tej’s Comedy Horror Need To Secure Hit Verdict? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nearly two years after Matka King, Varun Tej is all set to return to the big screen with a horror-comedy. The actor’s film titled Korean Kanagaraju will be released in theatres on August 7. In the film, Varun will be seen in dual roles, speaking in both Telugu and Korean. The trailer for Korean Kanagaraju looks promising, and it seems the actor finally has a hit on his hands after a long time!

The trailer of Varun Tej‘s next film was released recently. It saw him play a local Telugu boy as well as a Korean gangster. His character, Kanagarju, seemingly gets possessed by a Korean man after he crosses paths with a mystical lamp. The film has horror elements, but it stressed the comedy factor more. Varun’s last hit was also in the comedy genre – F2 – Fun and Frustration. Its sequel was also a hit. However, Varun’s last 2 films in 2024 did not make much of an impression at the box office. The actor is now looking forward to securing a box-office hit with the upcoming horror-comedy.

How Much Does Korean Kanagaraju Need To Enter The Safe Zone?

Korean Kanagaraju has reportedly been made on a budget of 38 crore. Even though it is a mid-budget film, it will need to secure positive word of mouth, as a good start alone won’t be enough to save it from failure. The film must earn 38 crores to enter the safe zone. With positive word of mouth, it shouldn’t be much of a challenge for the film to secure the numbers, as it won’t face much competition in the Telugu market.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that the makers of the horror comedy have earned 26 crore in non-theatrical rights before the release. If true, the makers are aiming for good profits if the film reaches the safe zone with a theatrical run. However, strictly from an Indian box-office perspective, the horror-comedy will need to earn 38 crore net to be considered safe. If it scores beyond 38 crore net, it’ll be considered a clean success. To secure a hit verdict, the film will have to earn 100% profit over its 38 crore budget.

More About Korean Kanagaraju

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film will be released in theatres on August 7. The film also stars Satya, Ritika Nayak, Daksha Nagarkar, and VTV Ganesh. Varun Tej’s last film, Matka King, failed to impress at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Korean Kanakaraju and whether the actor can revive his box-office performance.

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