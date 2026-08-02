Toxic Box Office: Nayanthara Eyes Her Second 50 Crore Net Grosser (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nayanthara has built one of the most impressive commercial track records among South Indian actresses in recent years, and with Toxic gearing up for release, she is now eyeing another significant opening-day milestone at the Indian box office. The Yash-led magnum opus, which enjoys strong buzz and a well-timed release date, is set to put her among a very small list of actresses with multiple 50-crore net openers to their names.

Nayanthara’s first 50 crore net opener came with Jawan

Nayanthara delivered her first 50 crore net opener at the Indian box office with the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan, which scored a massive 75 crore net on day 1. The film, which became one of the biggest blockbusters of its year, gave her a taste of what a genuinely mass, pan-India opening looks like, and it remains one of the standout entries on her box-office resume.

Toxic could give Nayanthara her second 50 crore net opener

Toxic is enjoying good buzz on the ground, and with the added benefit of the Id-e-Milad holiday falling on August 26, the film is set to open big at the Indian box office. As things stand, 50 crore net looks like an achievable target on day 1, which would give Nayanthara her second 50 crore net opener, a rare feat that very few actresses in Indian cinema have managed even once, let alone twice.

Set to deliver her second 100 crore opener worldwide

Globally, Nayanthara tasted her first 100-crore opener with Jawan, which grossed a massive 128.1 crore on day 1. Now, with Toxic, she’s likely to score her second 100 crore opener at the worldwide box office. Just like the domestic market, it is enjoying good buzz internationally as well, thus making a 100 crore global opening achievable.

More about Toxic

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. It is scheduled to release on August 26, 2026, coinciding with the Id-e-Milad holiday.

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