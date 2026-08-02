Ramayana Box Office: Director Nitesh Tiwari Has An Opportunity To Deliver His 2nd 2000 Crore Grosser (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent times. Considering the subject and the talks related to the budget, there’s genuine excitement among movie buffs, and it is likely to open on a historic note at the worldwide box office. If all goes well, we might even witness the highest-grossing Indian film ever globally. With such potential, director Nitesh Tiwari has a chance to do the unthinkable.

Nitesh Tiwari is the only Indian director with a 2000 crore grosser

Nitesh Tiwari has established himself as one of the most credible filmmakers over the years. His filmography might not be lengthy, but his rooted films have aged well. Besides the critical acclaim, he has also proved his mettle at the box office, with his Dangal still holding the record for the highest-grossing Indian film globally, with a 2000 crore+ collection.

As mentioned above, Nitesh Tiwari already has one 2000-crore grosser in his kitty, making him the only Indian director to deliver a 2000-crore grosser at the worldwide box office. Now, with Ramayana, he has another potential all-time blockbuster that could break all existing records.

Ramayana has the potential to be another 2000 crore grosser for Tiwari

The biggest thing that works in favor of Ramayana is its subject, an Indian epic. If made well, with breathtaking visuals, the film could emerge as a sensation across India. India alone is a huge market, and we have seen how Dhurandhar 2 grossed a mammoth 1399.85 crore in the domestic market. Given the topic it addresses and the excitement around its presentation, the film has a market of 1500 crore or more in India alone.

In the overseas market as well, the magnum opus has generated good buzz, thanks to the makers’ marketing. There’s an ever-growing market for Indian films internationally, which could explode for the upcoming biggie, contributing 500 crore or more if word-of-mouth is positive. So, the target of 2000 crore is within reach.

For Nitesh Tiwari, it seems that Ramayana is another 2000-crore grosser in the making. And if he pulls it off, he’ll become the only Indian director with two 2000 crore grossers. SS Rajamouli will be hoping for his first 2000 crore grosser with Varanasi.

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