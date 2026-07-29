T-Series Aquires Ramyana Music Rights (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramyana is creating immense buzz ahead of its release for its ambitious mythological epic theme. After creating headlines with its star-studded cast and first promotional material, the upcoming mythological epic has now achieved another major milestone. Reports suggest that T-Series has acquired the music rights for both parts of the film in one of the biggest music deals in recent years.

The film has already generated considerable excitement for its soundtrack, especially with Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer collaborating on an Indian feature for the first time. The latest development has only added to the anticipation surrounding the project.

T-Series Acquires Music Rights

According to industry sources, several leading music labels were interested in acquiring the audio rights for Ramayana. After multiple rounds of discussions, T-Series reportedly secured the rights in an advance deal worth ₹75 crore. Reports further state that the amount has been structured as a refundable advance, making the agreement different from a conventional music rights deal.

A close associate at T-Series confirmed, “T-Series has acquired the music rights of Ramayana. Bhushan Kumar and the senior leadership at T-Series are supremely confident about the potential of the film’s soundtrack.”

The associate further added, “As part of the arrangement, T-Series has paid an advance of Rs. 75 crores for the music rights. The amount covers the music of both parts of Ramayana.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Conceived as a two-part cinematic event, the first chapter is slated to release during Diwali 2026, followed by the second installment in Diwali 2027.

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