Following the successful launch of its AI-powered devotional series Maa Vaishno Devi Aur Unki Adbhut Gatha, T-Series takes its AI-led spiritual storytelling forward with Amrit Gathayein, a completely AI-generated divine stories podcast.
AI-Powered Devotion After Maa Vaishno Devi
Launching with a teaser, Amrit Gathayein will premiere new episodes every Wednesday and Saturday exclusively on the T-Series Bhakti Sagar YouTube channel.
Blending India’s rich spiritual heritage with immersive AI-generated visuals and cinematic storytelling, Amrit Gathayein presents timeless tales of devotion, wisdom, and divinity in a format designed for today’s digital audience.
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Preserving Tradition In A Digital Era
With Amrit Gathayein, T-Series continues to explore the possibilities of AI while preserving the authenticity of India’s devotional traditions, creating meaningful content that connects with audiences across generations.
T-Series presents Amrit Gathayein, created by the T-Series well-researched AI team, bringing together technology and spirituality in a distinctive devotional podcast experience.
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