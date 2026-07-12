Jasmine Sandlas Net Worth 2026: Look Into The Punjabi Pop Singer’s 60 Crore Fortune (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jasmine Sandlas is an Indian singer from Punjab. She recently shot to fame for her playback singing in the blockbuster film Dhurandhar. She sang the widely popular song Shararayt. The singer, whose primary source of income is her music, has an estimated net worth of 60 crore.

Who is Jasmine Sandlas?

She is one of the finest singers in India right now. Her raw and distinct voice has earned her massive praise and even chartbusters, which eventually built her multi-crore empire. Today, she is one of the most successful Punjabi global artists. She balances her career in India and the USA, doing multiple love conversions to packed stadiums.

Jasmine Sandlas Net Worth: How Did She Get Here?

The singer was born on September 4, 1985, in Jalandhar, Punjab. She started learning music with her family’s encouragement. Her mother pushed her to perform on stage when she was a child. However, her life changed when she moved to California in her teens. While she studied music by learning Punjabi folk traditions, she was attracted to West Coast hip-hop culture in California.

At the age of 16, she began writing her own songs, blending her Punjabi roots with her Western influences. Her ability to blend both effortlessly, without sounding inauthentic, proved to be her USP.

While she was creating her own music, she also debuted her album The Diamond in 2010. But it took her some time to become a popular name. In 2014, she sang the song Yaar Na Miley from the film Kick, starring Salman Khan. The song was an instant hit, earning Jasmine Sandlas praise for her voice and modulation.

How Much Does Jasmine Charge Per Song?

But in recent years, Jasmine Sandlas has gained more fame after she was given the chance to sing for Dhurandhar. She is the voice of Shararat from Dhurandhar as well as Main Aur Tu and Jaiye Sajna from Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Her sources of income largely include playback singing, live concerts in India and abroad, music streaming, digital royalties, private performances, brand collaborations and endorsements. She reportedly charges 5-10 lakh for playback songs and 30-35 lakh for concerts.

Jasmine Sandlas Property And Lifestyle

The singer largely keeps her personal life low-key. However, she has amassed considerable wealth through her talent. According to ET Now, she owns a 3,000-sq-ft luxury home in San Francisco. The house is reportedly valued at 20 crore. When not travelling for work, she spends her time at the San Francisco home with her near and dear ones. While there is not much information about her car collection, she is known to lead a premium lifestyle.

Jasmine Sandlas Personal Life And Family

Recently, Jasmine Sandlas surprised her fans at her Delhi concert by announcing her engagement. She invited her fiancé, Shekahr Chuadhary, on stage and flaunted her run. The singer was performing at the opening night of The Dream Girl India Tour at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi. Jasmine proudly told her cheering fans, “This is the man who put a ring on it. This is my man, everybody!”

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