Jana Nayagan Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Targets 6th Spot Among India’s Top A-Rated Openers (Photo Credit: Instagram/Jio Studios)

Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, is finally going to see the light of day after going through the censor trouble. Yes, the Tamil political action thriller has been cleared by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) with an ‘A’ certificate. This development has definitely sparked excitement among fans, as the film promises to be a thrilling ride on the big screen. Given the buzz surrounding the film, it’s confirmed that it’ll comfortably enter India’s top 10 A-rated openers at the box office.

Jana Nayagan gears up for a theatrical release in July

Originally, the Tamil magnum opus was supposed to release in January 2026, but it was postponed indefinitely due to non-clearance from the censor board. Finally, after 12 modifications, the way for the film’s theatrical release has been cleared, and while the release date hasn’t been officially confirmed, distributors have been asked to prepare for a July 24th release.

Set to open big at the Indian box office

If Jana Nayagan had been released without any delay, as per the original plans, it would have scored well above 45 crore net at the Indian box office. However, due to a delay and online leak, the potential business has been significantly impacted. Still, since Thalapathy Vijay has a loyal fan base, especially in Tamil Nadu, it is expected to open strongly.

Targets the 6th spot among India’s biggest A-rated openers

As of now, it seems that Jana Nayagan will comfortably cross the 30 crore net mark on day 1. And with such an expected start, it is set to grab the 6th spot among India’s top 10 A-rated openers in India. It is likely to beat Dhurandhar (28.6 crore) to claim the 6th spot.

Take a look at India’s top 10 A-rated openers at the Indian box office (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Salaar – 90.7 crore They Call Him OG – 84.7 crore Coolie – 65 crore Animal – 63.8 crore Dhurandhar – 28.6 crore HIT: The Third Case – 21 crore Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crore Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Cocktail 2 – 14.1 crore

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