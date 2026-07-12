Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 52: 300% Growth On 8th Saturday, But A Key Milestone Still Looks Unlikely (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Deool Band 2, starring Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi, has entered its final stage of theatrical run and is trying to make as much moolah as possible. Due to weekly new releases, the film kept losing screens, which affected its run. However, there’s nothing to worry about as it has already emerged as an all-time blockbuster at the Indian box office, enjoying a staggering 640% returns in 52 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 52 days?

The Marathi devotional drama scored an estimated 4 lakh on the 8th Saturday, day 52. Compared to day 51’s 1 lakh, it displayed a solid growth of 300%. Overall, it has earned 74.07 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 87.4 crore gross. From the present position, it won’t make significant earnings and is likely to add just 30-40 lakh more.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 (8-day) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Week 3 – 11.15 crore

Week 4 – 6.22 crore

Week 5 – 2.7 crore

Week 6 – 99 lakh

Week 7 – 36 lakh

Day 51 – 1 lakh

Day 52 – 4 lakh

Total – 74.07 crore

Deool Band is likely to miss the 75 crore milestone

Initially, given the strong run, Deool Band 2 was expected to comfortably hit the 75 crore milestone, but now it’s likely to fall short by a few lakhs. So far, only three Marathi films have surpassed the 75 crore mark: Sairat, Baipan Bhari Deva, and Raja Shivaji. The devotional drama had a chance to join the list, but it is likely to miss it.

Makes a whopping 640% returns

Deool Band 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore, and has earned 74.07 crore net so far. So, in 52 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 64.07 crore. Calculated further, it equals a mind-blowing 640.7% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 74.07 crore

ROI – 64.07 crore

ROI% – 640.7%

Verdict – Super hit

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