Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and others, was released amid high expectations, and it enjoyed a good theatrical run. It was budgeted at 75 crore, making it the most expensive Marathi film. Despite the huge cost, it emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office, fetching healthy returns. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The historical action drama was released on May 1 and opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. It was praised for its rooted storytelling, performances, and music. Among ticket-buying audiences, it had a decent word of mouth, which helped it maintain the momentum for a couple of weeks after a strong start. Due to the grandeur and the subject, the film got clicked with Marathi audiences.

How much did Raja Shivaji earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Raja Shivaji opened at 12.4 crore net, thus registering the biggest opening for a Marathi film. Over its lifetime run, the magnum opus multiplied its opening-day by 8.5 times, finishing at 105.68 crore net at the Indian box office after spending six weeks in theaters. It equals 124.7 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 5 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 129.7 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 105.68 crore

India gross – 124.7 crore

Overseas gross – 5 crore

Worldwide gross – 129.7 crore

Concludes its run as the highest-grossing Marathi film

With 105.68 crore net, Raja Shivaji has wrapped up its run as the highest-grossing Marathi film at the Indian box office. It is also the only 100-crore net grosser in the Marathi film industry.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers at the Indian box office (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.68 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Deool Band 2 – 63.75 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

Budget and box office verdict

As mentioned above, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer was made on a budget of 75 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 105.68 crore net, thus recording a return on investment (ROI) of 30.68 crore. Calculated further, it equals 40.9% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 75 crore

India net collection – 105.68 crore

ROI – 30.68 crore

ROI% – 40.9%

Verdict – Plus

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