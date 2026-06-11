Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, has concluded its theatrical run as a decent success story. In the pre-release stage, the film generated some buzz, leading to a good start at the box office. Further, due to a decent word of mouth, it maintained the momentum and emerged victorious. Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, it fetched healthy returns and, globally, wrapped up with a gross close to 70 crore. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Malayalam action comedy was released on May 14. It received mixed to favorable reviews from critics. It was praised for its humor and as a good entertainer, while being criticized for lacking emotional depth. Among ticket-buying audiences, it had a decent word of mouth, which helped it stay in theaters for almost four weeks.

How much did Athiradi earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Athiradi opened at 6.07 crore net (including paid previews) and, over its lifetime run, multiplied its opening-day collection by 6. As per the final collection update, it amassed 36.97 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 43.62 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 24.65 crore, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 68.27 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 36.97 crore

India gross – 43.62 crore

Overseas gross – 24.65 crore

Worldwide gross – 68.27 crore

Box office verdict of Athiradi

Athiradi was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore. Against this cost, it scored 36.97 crore net at the Indian box office, thus recording a return on investment (ROI) of 6.97 crore. Calculated further, it equals 23.23% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 36.97 crore

ROI – 6.97 crore

ROI% – 23.23%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

The action comedy entertainer is directed by Arun Anirudhan and produced by Ananthu S and Basil Joseph under the banners of Dr. Ananthu Entertainments and Basil Joseph Entertainment. It also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu, Shaan Rahman, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab, Vishnu Agasthya, and Vineeth Thattil. It will start streaming on SonyLIV from June 19 onwards.

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