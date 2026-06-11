Ayushmann Khurrana led Pati Patni Aur Woh Do continues to mint moolah, despite strong competition at the Indian box office. There’s good news as the romantic comedy has entered Sara Ali Khan’s top 5 highest-grossing films of all time. It is also inches away from surpassing Kedarnath. Scroll below for the day 27 report!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do India Box Office Collection

The ticket windows are super congested due to multiple releases. With the arrival of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Pati Patni Aur Woh witnessed a reduction in screen count last week. According to estimates, it earned 12 lakh on day 27.

The cumulative total in India now reaches 59.07 crore net. The romantic comedy was made on a budget of 47 crore. It has gained the plus verdict at the box office, with profits of 25.68% in 27 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 69.7 crore.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Week 2: 15.08 crore

Week 3: 9.21 crore

Week 4: 1.03 crore (1 day left)

Total: 59.07 crore

Now Sara Ali Khan’s 5th highest-grossing film in India!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has surpassed the lifetime collection of Metro In Dino (56.3 crore), to become Sara Ali Khan’s 5th highest-grosser. It is now only 2.93 crore away from beating Kedarnath to take the fourth spot.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Sara Ali Khan at the Indian box office (net collection):

Simmba: 240.22 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 88 crore Kedarnath: 62 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.07 crore (27 days) Metro In Dino: 56.3 crore Love Aaj Kal: 37.74 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 27 Summary

Budget: 47 crore

India net: 59.07 crore

ROI: 25.68%

India gross: 69.7 crore

Verdict: Plus

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