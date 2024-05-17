We are in the third week of May, and we have seen many good releases. As usual, we are here to tell you ‘what to watch this weekend’ if you are confused or unaware of what options are available. For Bollywood lovers, it’s a fun week as movies like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Madgaon Express have been released online.

Along with the Hindi movies, there are good options available in shows. The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature singer Ed Sheeran as the next guest. If you want to watch something in theatres, well, you will be treated to delightful movies. So take a look at the list so that you can decide what to watch this weekend.

What To Watch This Weekend (OTT Releases)

Amazon Prime Video

Madgaon Express (Movie)

Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, ‘Madgaon Express,’ has made its way to the OTT platform. The movie, starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu Sharma, was released in theatres in March. It’s a fun ride to an unexpected trip to Goa!

Jio Cinema

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Movie)

After almost a year, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s movie is available online. It was one of the hits of 2023.

Netflix

Madame Web (Movie)

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney’s superhero movie is now available to stream online. Although the movie received negative reviews, Madame Web is a great option if you wish to watch something mindlessly!

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 (Series)

The third season of Netflix’s steamy period romantic drama was released on Thursday. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 focuses on Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s love story. The first few episodes have made its way to the streaming platform.

The Great Indian Kapil Show (Episodic)

Kapil Sharma and his team are back this Saturday to make you laugh. The Great Indian Kapil Show’s next guest is Ed Sheeran, who recently toured in Mumbai. It would be interesting to see how the jokes land.

Disney+ Hotstar

Kalvan (Movie)

GV Prakash’s Tamil thriller Kalvan is now out on Disney+. It stars Prakash, Bharathi Raja, Ivana, Dheena, and others.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood (Series)

SS Rajamouli’s animated series based on Baahubali movies is out on Hotstar. Baahubali: Crown of Blood focuses on Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva’s bond as they fight a common enemy.

What to Watch This Weekend (Theatrical Releases)

The Garfield Movie

Directed by Mark Dindal, your favourite cat is on a wild outdoor adventure. The voice actors for The Garfield movie include Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult, and Brett Goldstein.

IF aka Imaginary Friends

With IF, John Krasinski will take you back to your childhood in the most heartwarming way. Many Hollywood biggies, such as Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw, Steve Carell, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and Cailey Fleming, have voiced the movie’s characters.

Kartam Bhugtam

It’s a Hindi psychological horror thriller which stars Vijay Raaz and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles. Kartam Bhugtam is directed by Soham P Shah.

Guruvayoorambala Nadayil

Prithviraj Sukumaran is back with another exciting Malayalam movie, directed by Vipin Das. Guruvayoorambala Nadayil is a comedy drama which also stars Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan and Yogi Babu.

Well, these are the exciting movies and shows making their way into the world of entertainment this week. Let us know which one you will pick up to make your weekend exhilarating!

