On May 4, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika’s Shaitaan movie was released on Netflix. The movie was released in theatres on March 8 and received mixed reviews. However, the audience enjoyed the psychological horror thriller, and it became the first big hit of 2024. When it was released on the streaming platform, the response was equally impressive. Hence, Ajay’s film is in the second spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Films (Non-English) list.

Shaitaan is a remake of the Gujarati movie Vash. From May 6 to May 12, the Ajay Devgn-starrer received 6.6 million views. The movie that’s on the number one spot is The Courier. It’s a Spanish film that stars Aron Piper, Maria Pedraza, and Luis Tosar.

Watch the Shaitaan Trailer Below –

Just like Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is also winning hearts. We already saw the tremendous love it received when it was released on Netflix on April 26. It has been two weeks, and the movie is in fourth place on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Films (Non-English) list. Produced by Aamir Khan, the romantic comedy stars Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kisha, and Chhaya Kadam. Kiran’s film has garnered 3.4 million views.

When Laapataa Ladies was released on Netflix, it got 2.2 million views in its first week. It’s good to see the numbers growing even after so many days. The movie released in theatres on March 1, 2024 and mostly received positive reviews from critics.

Watch the Laapataa Ladies trailer below –

Check out Netflix’s Global Top 10 Films (Non-English)-

The Courier Shaitaan Honeymoonish Laapataa Ladies City Hunter The Stronghold Down the Rabbit Hole Meninas Nao Choram Beautiful Rebel The Tearsmith

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan will reportedly have a sequel. The new story will be set in Maharashtra and will be based on black magic. However, there is no official update on the same yet.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Prabhas Joins Shah Rukh Khan & Suriya, Charges No Fees For A Cameo?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News