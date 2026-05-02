Glory Ending Explained: Did Suvinder Vicky's Raghubir Singh Kill His Own Son?

The curtains have fallen on the first season of Glory, and if you are still not sure about that climax, I have got you covered! The gritty sports drama ended on a cliffhanger that changes the trajectory of the series forever. With Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky at loggerheads and Pulkit Samrat seemingly unaware of the entire scenario paints the same question in everyone’s mind – Who actually survived the bloodbath?

Did Raghubir Singh Kill His Own Son?

Throughout the season, we saw the friction between the seasoned, cold-hearted Raghubir Singh (Suvinder Vicky) and his ambitious yet impulsive son Dev (Divyenndu). The finale reaches a boiling point where the line between blood and business is totally blurred! In those final moments, as the gunshots echoed and the frame went blank, we do not know who killed whom!

The narrative and the title suggest that for Raghubir, the Glory of his Olympic medal is far more important than his legacy. By removing his son from the path, who now knows the secret, Raghubir might have solidified his position to walk towards his dream! So it makes sense that Divyenndu might have been killed. But was it Raghubir?

Since the climax very clearly shifted the story towards Bharti, Raghubir’s partner, in killing his daughter Gudiya, the police arrived on the spot to arrest Dev (I am not giving any more spoilers!). So, Dev might have been killed by the police as well!

Divyenndu Dies So Pulkit Samrat Can Rise?

It makes the most sense for Dev to die so that it can be Pulkit Samrat VS Suvinder Vicky in season 2! What happens when Ravi gets to know that his father, for the Glory of his sports career, killed his own children, Gudiya and Dev? Pulkit Samrat is now perfectly positioned to rise from the ashes. Is it possible that Pulkit and Raghubir have a final showdown? And the story gets divine justice! After all, what goes around should come around, no?

Advertisement

For more stories from Television & Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dear Vijay Varma, I Haven’t Seen This Amitabh Bachchan Energy In Any Other Actor Of This Generation, Waiting For An Explosion! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News