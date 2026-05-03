Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary is unstoppable at the box office. It has officially surpassed The Martian worldwide, along with some 2025 hits – Superman, How to Train Your Dragon, and F1. It is edging closer to the $650 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The sci-fi flick will be the second Hollywood film of the year to hit this mark worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary’s box office performance worldwide

The Ryan Gosling starrer collected a strong $8.6 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It is the 2nd biggest 7th weekend ever for March releases. The film has also matched Wicked and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s 45-day streak above $1 million, making it the 5th-longest streak in North America in the post-COVID era. The film declined by 33.4% from last weekend despite losing 493 theaters.

According to the report, Project Hail Mary has reached $318.3 million in cume in North America. Internationally, as well, the film has a strong grip at the box office. As per Luiz Fernando’s report, it collected a solid $7.4 million in its 7th weekend at the overseas box office, down just 39.3% from last weekend. Internationally, the film has reached $320.1 million in cume across 83 markets. Allied to the $318.3 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection is $638.4 million. By next weekend, it will cross $650 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Project Hail Mary

Domestic – $318.3 million

International – $320.1 million

Worldwide – $638.4 million

Surpasses The Martian worldwide

It has also been revealed that the sci-fi flick has surpassed The Martian’s global haul. For the unversed, The Martian is the 2015 epic science fiction movie directed by Ridley Scott based on Andy Weir’s 2011 novel. It features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon alongside Jessica Chastain, Jeff Daniels, Kristen Wiig, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sean Bean, Michael Peña, Kate Mara, Sebastian Stan, and Mackenzie Davis in supporting roles. The Martian collected $630.2 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Project Hail Mary has now surpassed The Martian as the highest-grossing Andy Weir film adaptation.

Additionally, the Ryan Gosling starrer has also surpassed the global hauls of Superman [$618.7 million], F1 [$634 million], and How to Train Your Dragon [$636.8 million]. According to trade analyst estimates, the film is projected to earn between $670 million and $720 million during its global run. Project Hail Mary was released in the theaters on March 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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