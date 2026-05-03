The box office miracle Dhurandhar 2 refuses to slow down, and with the seventh Saturday loaded completely, the film moved to Sunday with the same pace! While some would have thought that the film might finally settle into a quiet lull with the arrival of Raja Shivaji and other regional biggies, Ranveer Singh is still Ghatak at the box office! move.

The Non-Stop 1 Crore Club!

It has been 45 days, and Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller has been performing with exceptional diligence at the box office! On its 7th Saturday, day 45, the film managed to rake in a solid 2.4 crore, proving that the audience’s appetite for this action thriller is far from satisfied. However, the celebratory factor is the 1 crore streak at the box office! It has managed to earn more than 1 crore every single day since it arrived in the theaters!

Will Dhurandhar 2 Surpass Dhurandhar?

The original Dhurandhar set a gold standard, staying above the 1 crore mark at the box office for 50 consecutive days. It was only on its 51st day that the film finally dipped into lakhs. Dhurandhar 2 has to stick for another 5 days to match this record and 6 days to beat it!

The mission is simple but grueling. If Ranveer Singh manages to stay above the 1 crore mark for 6 days, it would surpass its predecessor and become the only Indian film to earn more than 1 crore at the box office for 51 consecutive days!

Ranveer Singh has brought his A-game to the box office, and if he sticks to this Ghatak pace, Aditya Dhar and his team might soon be celebrating yet another milestone that puts him in a league of his own. Just 5 more days to script history!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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