Big-budget Kannada film KD – The Devil opened to mixed reviews on April 30, 2026. Starring Dhruva Sarja, Sudeepa, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, the action thriller witnessed its first drop on Saturday. But there are reasons to celebrate as it has delivered the biggest opening week of 2026 in Sandalwood, within 72 hours. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Is this the beginning of the end?

The stakes are high as Prem’s directorial is reportedly made on a 100 crore budget. The word-of-mouth is weak, and the star pull is now the only possible way to drive footfalls. According to Sacnilk, KD – The Devil earned 2.08 crore on day 3. It was a working Saturday, but there was a drop of almost 40% compared to the 3.5 crore garnered on Friday.

The cumulative total in India has reached 9.08 crore net. There’s a long way to go, and the success tag looks out of reach at this pace. All eyes are now on its performance on Sunday, as it’s a do-or-die situation. If there’s a further drop, the Kannada action thriller would crash on weekdays.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 3.5 crore

Day 2: 3.5 crore

Day 3: 2.08 crore

Total: 9.08 crore

Registers #1 opening week of 2026 in Sandalwood, within 72 hours!

Amid all the chaos, there’s good news. In 3 days of its box office run, Dhruva Sarja starrer has accumulated enough to surpass the opening week collection of every single Kannada release of 2026. It crossed Love Mocktail 3’s extended opening week of 7.36 crore within 72 hours.

Check out the top 5 opening week collections of 2026 in Kannada cinema (net):

Love Mocktail 3: 7.36 crore (8 days) KD – The Devil: 9.08 crore (3 days) Landlord: 4.16 crore Cult: 2.38 crore Rakkasapuradol: 2.02 crore

KD – The Devil Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 9.08 crore

India gross: 10.71 crore

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