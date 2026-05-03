Akshay Kumar has delivered a box office success with Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy is finally turning tables for the superstar in the dull post-COVID era. It left behind the BMS sales of Housefull 5, to become his second highest-selling film. Can it overtake the #1 spot? Scroll below for the latest report!
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 16 BMS Sales
According to the latest update, Bhooth Bangla registered 84.33K ticket sales on the online ticketing platform, BookMyShow. It witnessed a slight dip from 89.07K garnered on the third Friday, which benefited from the Maharashtra Day holiday.
The overall BMS sales have surged to 2.6 million. Priyadarshan’s directorial is only the second film of Akshay Kumar to cross 2.5 million ticket sales on BookMyShow, ever since the trending feature has been introduced.
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Check out the detailed BMS sales of Bhooth Bangla in 16 days:
- Pre Sales: 169.87K
- Week 1: 1.45 million
- Week 2: 811K
- Day 15: 89.07K
- Day 16: 84.33K
Total: 2.6 million
Can it achieve the #1 spot?
Bhooth Bangla is now competing against OMG 2 to become the highest-selling film of Akshay Kumar on BMS. It needs to register around 400K more ticket sales in order to beat the 2023 drama, which sold 3 million tickets in its lifetime.
There’s no big competition until the arrival of Aakhri Sawal on May 8, 2026. The horror-comedy would enjoy being the #1 choice of the audience for another week, which should help it get closer to the target.
Check out Akshay Kumar highest-selling films, ranked as per BMS sales:
- OMG 2: 3 million
- Bhooth Bangla: 2.43 million (14 days)
- Housefull 5: 2.4 million
- Jolly LLB 3: 2.03 million
- Sky Force: 1.99 million
- Kesari Chapter 2: 1.75 million
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 866K
- Mission Raniganj: 730K
- Khel Khel Mein: 560K
- Sarfira: 417K
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
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